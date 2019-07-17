YSR Cong Govt indulging in ‘vicious power politics’ charges former CM Chandrababu

The YSR Congress Government in the State is indulging in ‘vicious power politics’ by spreading false propaganda about the power purchase agreements for solar and wind power during the TDP rule, alleged the former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party leader N Chandrababu Naidu.

He told the media at Mangalagiri on Wednesday that the “new Government wants to review all the PPAs relating to renewable energy, in spite of the Centre’s advice against such a course of action, and to justify the proposal officials are being used by the Government to spread false propaganda. The ignorance of some of the ministers is appalling.”

Wind velocity: Pointing out what he described as ‘the flaws and fallacies’ in the arguments by YSR Congress leaders and the officials, he said the rates of solar and wind energy vary from State to State. “There can’t be a uniform rate because the wind velocity is different in different States and the PLF (plant load factor) depends on it. In Andhra Pradesh, for instance, the wind velocity is much less than in Tamil Nadu and therefore it is absurd to compare the generation cost in AP with that of TN. It is shocking that the YSR Congress leaders are either not aware of such elementary facts or they are deliberately indulging in mud-slinging,” he commented.

Further, he said, “many of the policies relating to solar and wind energy are framed by the Union Government and the tariff is also strictly governed by the guidelines given by the regulatory authorities at the State and Centre. It is silly to argue that the rates were fixed by the TDP Government on its whims and fancies.”

Further, he alleged that the new Government was also hiding the fact that incentives (₹1.50 per unit) are given by the Centre on renewable energy. “Because of the many problems associated with thermal power, pollution, most of the Governments the worldover are switching over to solar and wind power. The Union Government is also encouraging it and it is the target that at least 20 per cent of the power consumption should be met through renewable energy sources and accordingly we encouraged solar and wind power in the State. As a result, Andhra Pradesh has become power surplus by the time we quit office. Now, Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy wants to take the State back to dark ages.”

Irony: He also pointed out that “Jaganmohan Reddy, who is also a businessman, has two renewable energy power plants in Karnataka. Ironically, he is charging very high rates in Karnataka. Why cannot he sell power cheaply in Karnataka? As a developer, he wants high rates for the power he generates and sells in Karnataka and on the other hand in Andhra Pradesh he wants developers operating in AP to sell power very cheaply. His double standards are apparent.”

He said a transparent process was followed in signing the PPAs during his rule and “even if Jaganmohan Reddy reviews all the agreements, we have nothing to fear and we have nothing to hide. We are only objecting to it on the ground that investment will be hit in the State and the State’s progress will be halted.”

Referring to RPO (renewable power purchase obligation), he said the Union Government had formulated the guidelines. “In fact, the State Governments have very little leeway in signing PPAs relating to wind and solar power. Are the YSR Congress leaders not aware of it? They are slinging mud in the hope that some of it will stick. But we, the TDP, will put the facts before the public and let the people decide.”