Yusuffali, family safe after chopper force-lands in Kochi

UAE-based billionnaire MA Yusuffali and wife are reported to be safe after their helicopter was forced to land at a marsh place just 200 metres short of the landing area at the Fisheries College grounds at Panangad in Kochi this morning after it apparently lost control amid wind gusts and rain in the last mile of approach.

Yusuffali and family were on way to pay a visit to a friend admitted at the VPS Lakeshore Hospital in the immediate neighbourhood co-owned by his son-in-law. A spokesman for the Lulu Group told BusinessLine that both he and wife are safe without even a minor injury. They are now undergoing a regular check-up at the hospital, he added.

It is yet to be confirmed if was an engine trouble or bad weather that caused the chopper to lose control, the spokesman said. Another report said that there were seven persons on board the chopper including the billionnaire and wife, and that all are safe.

It was a providential that a major mishap has been averted after the chopper hit ground belly first, agencies quoted eyewitnesses as saying.