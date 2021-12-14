Yuva Boot Camp 2021 inaugurated at SCMS

The State Industries Minister, P Rajeeve, has urged the students to come forward to implement innovations and projects for the development of the environment and the society.

The government aims to nurture new ideas and initiatives from the campuses to realise their talents to make them young entrepreneurs.

The Minister was inaugurating the state level ‘Yuva Boot Camp 2021’ implemented by the Kerala Institute of Entrepreneurship Development under the Department of Industry and Commerce at the SCMS College Campus.

He also mentioned that 2022 will witness an entrepreneurship year in Kerala. As part of this, 1000 ED clubs will be formed. Thirty teams from 14 districts will be selected at the state level and given training including mentorship. The Kerala Institute of Entrepreneurship Development will present an award of ₹10,000 and incubation support to the top ten teams.

Biju P Abraham, General Manager, District Industries Center, Sarath V Raj, CEO, Kerala Institute of Entrepreneurship Development and G Sashikumar, Principal, SCMS School of Technology and Management also spoke on the occasion.