National

Zika case in Pune: Centre sends expert team to Maharashtra

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on August 02, 2021

The team would coordinate with state government and recommend necessary public health interventions.

The Health Ministry on Monday deputed a high-level multidisciplinary team to Maharashtra to review the Zika virus situation after Pune reported the first-ever case of the virus recently. The team would support the State government in tackling the Zika cases, it added.

The three-member Central team consists of a public health expert from the office of Regional Director, Pune; a gynaecologist from Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi; and an entomologist from National Institute of Malaria Research (NIMR), ICMR, New Delhi, the release said.

The team will coordinate with the State Health Department, to assess the situation on the ground and see whether the Health Ministry’s action plan for Zika management is being implemented. In addition, it would also recommend necessary public health interventions.

Published on August 02, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Maharashtra
health
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.