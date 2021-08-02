Zika case in Pune: Centre sends expert team to Maharashtra

The Health Ministry on Monday deputed a high-level multidisciplinary team to Maharashtra to review the Zika virus situation after Pune reported the first-ever case of the virus recently. The team would support the State government in tackling the Zika cases, it added.

The three-member Central team consists of a public health expert from the office of Regional Director, Pune; a gynaecologist from Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi; and an entomologist from National Institute of Malaria Research (NIMR), ICMR, New Delhi, the release said.

The team will coordinate with the State Health Department, to assess the situation on the ground and see whether the Health Ministry’s action plan for Zika management is being implemented. In addition, it would also recommend necessary public health interventions.