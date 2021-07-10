Zika Virus Disease: Karnataka intensifies vector control measures

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
The Karnataka Health Department has instructed officials to intensify vector control measures in the state, in view of reporting of Zika Virus Disease (ZVD) in the neighboring Kerala.
The districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chamarajanagara, bordering Kerala, have been asked to be more vigilant.
"In view of reporting of Zika Virus Disease (ZVD) in the neighboring State of Kerala, it is crucial to intensify the vector control measures in Karnataka also. The current monsoon season supports the widespread proliferation of Aedes mosquito, which is a vector for Zika Virus Disease," a circular by the Commissionerate of Health & Family Welfare Services said.
Considering the prevalence of "Aedes aegypti" in Karnataka, which is a vector of Dengue, Chikungunya as well as Zika, it said, the routine surveillance activity in rural areas by ASHA and Health Assistants, the fortnightly surveillance activity in Urban wards should be implemented on war-footing mode with strict monitoring and supervision.
Effective disposal of solid waste should be given due importance to prevent Aedes breeding in peri-domestic situations, it added.
The circular signed by Health Commissioner Dr K V Trilok Chandra further instructs all the District Vector Borne Disease Control Officers (DVBDCOs) to ensure certain activities as preparedness towards prevention and control of Vector Borne Diseases like ZVD, that include intensifying integrated vector management.
Noting that the ZVD presents with symptoms like fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, joint pain, etc, the circular said, travel history or visit of the guests may also be considered for suspecting the ZVD and the samples collected from suspected cases should be sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Bengaluru for testing.
During UltraSound Scanning for pregnant women, due focus should be given for presence of Microcephaly, it said, adding if detected, the serum sample of the pregnant women, also in case of newborns and their mothers, must be collected and sent to NIV for testing.
Ensuring availability of logistics such as adulticide and larvicide at all levels, up to villages, are among the intervention measures that are to be implemented effectively, in the interest of public health.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
With the correction in stock price, the arbitrage opportunity is diminished
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
On this day in 2019, the last Volkswagen Beetle rolled off the line in Mexico. This quiz is all about iconic ...
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
The adman’s day dawns with verses on topical concerns. They are my sunrise, he says, after completing six ...
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...