Zuckerberg to meet critics of Facebook

Gym, swim and move every two hours!
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
Mark Zuckerberg will, on Tuesday, meet with leaders of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, the Anti-Defamation League and Color of Change, to address a range of concerns on Facebook. Advocates have helped press companies, including Starbucks Corp and PepsiCo, to join a costly advertising boycott over accusations that Facebook has not done enough to curb hate-speech and disinformation.
All Formula One drivers in the season-opening Grand Prix in Austria wore black T-shirts printed with End Racism. But 6 of the 19 drivers did not join Lewis Hamilton, the sports only Black driver, in taking a knee during the event, the Associated Press reported.
President Donald Trump again took on the protests that have broken out nationwide since the death of George Floyd. We are now in the process of defeating the radical left: the Marxists, the anarchists, the agitators, the looters, he said in a July 4 speech in Washington. Groups of protesters and counter-protesters, occasionally colliding, gathered around the city’s landmarks peacefully, the Washington Post reported.
One of two people struck by a car that drove through a crowd of protesters on a closed highway in Seattle, has died, the Associated Press reported. Police arrested the driver but were still determining the motive.
In Baltimore, protesters brought down a Christopher Columbus statue near the Little Italy neighbourhood, dragged it to the edge of the Inner Harbor before rolling it into the water, the Baltimore Sun reported as fireworks went off around the city on the night of the Fourth of July.
The Cleveland Indians followed the Washington Redskins in saying they were prepared to engage our community and appropriate stakeholders to determine the best path forward with regard to our team name. The Redskins said on Friday they would undergo a thorough review of the teams name, with Coach Ron Rivera telling the Washington Post on Saturday that he hopes the change could happen within two months.
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
Year 2020 has been remarkable for our frontline workers in the medical fraternity. As the pandemic continues ...
Supportive care needs to be brought into focus
Covid costs stack up against patients but healthcare institutions are hurting too
We studied steep market declines in India and the US over the last century to understand how deep this ...
The firm can ride out the auto slowdown with its presence in after-market sales
Sensex and Nifty 50 extended their rally last week, face medium-term resistance levels
The fund has delivered healthy returns in boom phases and volatile/sombre markets
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...