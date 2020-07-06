Zuckerberg to meet critics of Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg will, on Tuesday, meet with leaders of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, the Anti-Defamation League and Color of Change, to address a range of concerns on Facebook. Advocates have helped press companies, including Starbucks Corp and PepsiCo, to join a costly advertising boycott over accusations that Facebook has not done enough to curb hate-speech and disinformation.

All Formula One drivers in the season-opening Grand Prix in Austria wore black T-shirts printed with End Racism. But 6 of the 19 drivers did not join Lewis Hamilton, the sports only Black driver, in taking a knee during the event, the Associated Press reported.

President Donald Trump again took on the protests that have broken out nationwide since the death of George Floyd. We are now in the process of defeating the radical left: the Marxists, the anarchists, the agitators, the looters, he said in a July 4 speech in Washington. Groups of protesters and counter-protesters, occasionally colliding, gathered around the city’s landmarks peacefully, the Washington Post reported.

One of two people struck by a car that drove through a crowd of protesters on a closed highway in Seattle, has died, the Associated Press reported. Police arrested the driver but were still determining the motive.

Statue pulled down

In Baltimore, protesters brought down a Christopher Columbus statue near the Little Italy neighbourhood, dragged it to the edge of the Inner Harbor before rolling it into the water, the Baltimore Sun reported as fireworks went off around the city on the night of the Fourth of July.

The Cleveland Indians followed the Washington Redskins in saying they were prepared to engage our community and appropriate stakeholders to determine the best path forward with regard to our team name. The Redskins said on Friday they would undergo a thorough review of the teams name, with Coach Ron Rivera telling the Washington Post on Saturday that he hopes the change could happen within two months.