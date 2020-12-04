Nationalists tend to copy each other’s responses to Covid-19 pandemic: Analysis

Jaguar unveils refreshed, more powerful F-PACE SVR
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
According to a review analysis carried out by researchers at the University of Texas, nationalistic governments around the globe are more likely to emulate other nationalistic governments in responding to the pandemic.
Evan Mistur, a UT Arlington assistant professor in the College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs, outlined his findings under the title ‘The Sincerest Form of Flattery: Nationalist Emulation During the Covid-19 pandemic’. The study was published in the Journal of Chinese Political Science.
He collaborated on the paper with John Wagner Givens, assistant professor at Kennesaw State (Ga.) University.
“While leaders often claim responses are based on the best available advice from scientists and public health experts, recent policy diffusion research suggests that countries are emulating the Covid-19 policies of their neighbours and political peers instead of responding to domestic conditions,” Mistur said in his analysis.
The researcher elaborated on nationalism and said it is an ideology that values national identity over belonging to other groups. Nationalism further seeks distinction and preservation of that identity “by the nation, for the nation”.
At its most extreme, it rejects the status quo and seeks to reassert the will of an imagined national community over a political or cultural space.
He said despite varying differences such as in demography, political system, and socio-political environment, many countries with nationalistic tendencies duplicate each other's changing policies during the pandemic.
Mistur said: “We determined that leaders in those nationalistic countries are not necessarily letting scientific data drive their decision-making during the pandemic. We looked at countries like France and Italy, both of which had total lockdowns. We also looked at the US and Brazil, which represented that nationalistic turn.”
“Nationalist regimes seem to favour certain approaches toward the pandemic. They emulate each other.”
Givens said these results show “not only new mechanisms of policy diffusion but also growing international cooperation among nationalist regimes and leaders.”
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
Merc’s first EV tries to package the best the brand has to offer. Yet, it is meant only for the seriously ...
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
Check exclusions, specific waiting periods, conditions for pre-existing diseases and other restricting factors
The stock of Indian Bank jumped 7 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume, conclusively breaking above a ...
₹1377 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 13601134018931406 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
Ignoring issues related to tax and repatriation can create a cash crunch
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
Riding on the success of Bihar polls, the BJP is now confident of bagging Bengal next year. But Mamata ...
The CPI (ML) (Liberation) general secretary on the lessons learnt from the Bihar Assembly polls, and the need ...
Thirteen Carnatic musicians get together for a virtual concert set to stream from December 4
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...