Nationwide lockdown extended till May 31 to contain Covid-19 spread: NDMA

PTI New Delhi | Updated on May 17, 2020 Published on May 17, 2020

Metro rail services, schools, colleges to remain closed till May 31

The ongoing countrywide lockdown has been extended till May 31, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) announced on Sunday.

In an order, the NDMA said lockdown measures need to be implemented for a further period of 14 days in the country to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 2,872 and the number of total positive cases climbed to 90,927 Sunday morning, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The NDMA, in exercise of powers under Section 6 (2) (i) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, hereby directs the ministries and departments of the Government of India, state governments and state authorities to continue the lockdown measures up to May 31, NDMA member secretary G V V Sarma said.

The authority further directs the National Executive Committee, headed by the Union Home Secretary, to issue modifications in the guidelines as necessary, keeping in view the need to open up economic activities while containing the spread of Covid-19, the order said.

The lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 for 21 days with effect from March 25. It was then extended till May 3 and again till May 17.

Here are some of the guidelines by the Ministry of Home Affairs:

  • All domestic, international air travel of passengers, except domestic air ambulance, remains prohibited till May 31
  • Metro rail services, schools, colleges to remain closed till May 31
  • Hotels, restaurants, cinema halls, malls, swimming pools, gyms to remain shut till May 31
  • All social, political, religious functions, and places of worship to remain shut during extended lockdown till May 31
  • Inter-state movement of passenger vehicles, buses to be allowed with mutual consent of states involved during Covid-19 lockdown 4.0
  • States, UTs given powers for delineation of Red, Green and Orange Zones as per Covid-19 situation
  • District authorities to demarcate ‘containment’ and ‘buffer’ areas within Red and Orange zones as per Union Health Ministry guidelines
  • Movement of people will remain strictly prohibited across country from 7 pm to 7 am, except for essential activities
  • People above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, children aged below 10 shall stay at home
  • Sports complexes and stadia will be permitted to open, however, spectators won’t be allowed
  • All shops, except those in containment zones and malls, will be allowed to open from Monday with staggered timings
