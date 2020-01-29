Native Angel Network on start-ups ‘search’ drive

Native Angel Network (NAN) has embarked onThedal (search) — to identify and promote start-ups/entrepreneurs in tier-II and III cities and towns.

“Our vision is to cover 20 regions in the State by end-February, identify 100 entrepreneurs/ start-ups, who will meet at the mega event in Chennai in mid-March” said Nagaraja Prakasam, founder-Chairman of Nativelead.

(NAN is the investment arm of Nativelead, the TN-based initiative for nurturing the entrepreneurial ecosystem).

Organised jointly by Nativelead and the Entrepreneurship Development Innovation Institute, this drive aims to bring to the table 100 start-up founders and as many angel investors-cum-industry leaders, engage them so as to help form a productive relationship, the Nativelead founder said.

To get to the mega event, the participants have to register at startuptamilnadu.com. “We have received more than 300 registrations. We will select 100 entries based on certain criteria like commitment and attitude, scalable business idea etc. We are looking to identify women entrepreneurs, social impact venture, real time innovative start-ups and extend incubation support.”

“Our vision is to create 1,000 brands and entrepreneurs in 10 years” prakasam added.