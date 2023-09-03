Top Indian Navy officials will review major operational, materiel, logistics, HR, training, and administrative activities undertaken in the previous six months at the three-day-long second edition of the Naval Commanders’ Conference, which begins on Monday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address naval commanders at the apex-level biannual conference, presided over by Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and attended by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and other chiefs of the Army and Air Force.The conference is happening in hybrid mode.

“The Conference also provides an opportunity for institutionalised interaction of Naval Commanders with senior Government officials to take forward several inter-ministerial initiatives towards the development of a safe and secure maritime environment essential for the holistic economic growth of the country,” said the Navy in an official statement.

The event, as per the Navy, would also be utilised to analyse the operational environment, deliberate on the issue of Tri-Service synergy, and assess the readiness of the Maritime forces.

The Commanders will also review the ongoing Naval projects with a focus on enhancing indigenisation through ‘Make in India’ in consonance with the vision of achieving complete ‘AatmaNirbharta’ by 2047, the Navy informed. “A demonstration of the indigenisation, innovation, and Tech initiatives by the IN is also planned on the sidelines of the conference,” it stated.

The Navy will also review various HR initiatives towards enhancing the quality of life as well as the progress made towards identifying and removing archaic practices in the maritime force.