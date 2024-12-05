“With 63 ships being built in India, the Navy’s single-minded focus to be an Atmanirbhar force by 2047 provides inspiration to all of us to pursue innovation in ‘Mission Mode,’” President Droupadi Murmu said in Puri on Wednesday.

Addressing a gathering on Navy Day, President Murmu stated the seamless integration of advanced technology, tactical acumen and sheer courage on display in the Operational Demonstration aptly showcased the evolution of Indian Navy into a combat-ready, future-ready and credible force.

The President said that India’s geography has endowed us with all the elements necessary to be a great maritime nation.

A long coastline, island territories, seafaring population​, and developed maritime infrastructure encouraged India’s maritime activities along the coast and across the oceans from more than 5,000 years ago, she stated.

“With a glorious maritime heritage and history to look back upon and a future full of promise to look forward to, India has always been a strong maritime nation – our fortunes, glory​, and identity being defined by the seas,” Murmu said.

She expressed confidence that the Indian Navy will continue to ensure maritime security, essential to enable our rise to a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Message from Navy Chief Admiral

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi said several achievements over the past year have elevated Indian Navy’s stature given the deployment across the oceans, from the Atlantic to the Pacific, including the INSV Tarini which is transiting the Southern Ocean as part of the Navika Sagar Parikrama II global circumnavigation expedition.

On the one hand, Indian Navy units have maintained an increased tempo of operations and high state of combat readiness, and the bilateral and multilateral engagements have enhanced cooperation with our partners and reinforced India’s image as a responsible partner towards ensuring ‘Security and Growth for All in the Region’ in lines with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Admiral Tripathi stated.

The Admiral stated that today’s ‘Operational Demonstration’ has attempted to capture a slice of ‘What we Do at Sea’– demonstrating Navy’s professionalism and our sense of purpose.

On Navy Day, we continue to draw inspiration from our illustrious predecessors who forged history in 1971 through their bold and decisive action both in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal to assure India of a glorious victory.

The Indian Navy displayed its prowess and capabilities through the Operational Demonstration that covered many facets of naval operations by ships, submarines, aircraft, marine commandos and Indian Army personnel at the pristine Blue Flag Beach, Puri.

