Indian Navy’s Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A have paired up for the circumnavigation sailing expedition on vessel Tarini next year, having earned courage and confidence from previous success in trans-ocean inter-continental “Goa to Rio & Back” expedition.

The Navy announced preparations for ‘Sagar Parikrama IV’, with its Ocean Sailing Node signing a Memorandum of Agreement with Cdr Abhilash Tomy (Retd), the ace circumnavigator and Golden Globe Race hero, to be mentor and coach to Lt Cdr Dilna and Lt Cdr Roopa, who have volunteered to attempt a repeat of what six women officers did years ago, a Navy spokesperson said. The next target of Navy is to have a solo woman mission to circumnavigate the globe.

“Over the coming months, the two officers will train rigorously for the challenging mission under Cdr Tomy’s tutelage, including undertaking several short and long sailing voyages in the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean,” informed Navy spokesperson. Cdr Tomy would also be mentoring participants of other sailing expeditions and share his experiences at the training establishments through motivational talks with the trainees.

The Memorandum of Agreement was signed in the presence of VAdm Krishna Swaminathan, Controller of Personnel Services and Vice President, Indian Naval Sailing Association (INSA) and RAdm Rajesh Dhankhar, Commandant Naval War College. VAdm Swaminathan congratulated the two women officers for their impressive ocean sailing feats and wished them the very best for their preparation for Sagar Parikrama IV. At the same time, he also thanked Cdr Abhilash Tomy on behalf of the Indian Navy for his steadfast support to its ocean sailing endeavour.

Sagar Parikrama IV, as per the Navy, will be a never-attempted-before venture and a significant step in India’s ocean sailing enterprise. Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A, had earlier demonstrated the power of Nari Shakti (women empowerment) by completing the challenging voyage from Goa to Rio de Janeiro, via Cape Town and back, sailing for an impressive 188 days on the INSV Tarini on May 23. Other participants included Capt Atool Sinha, Lt Cdr Ashutosh Sharma, Lt Aviral Keshav, Cdr Nikhil Hegde, Cdr MA Zulfikar, Cdr Divya Purohit, and Cdr AC Doke.

Ocean sailing became popular in Indian Navy after Captain Dilip Donde became the first Indian to clock this achievement in 2009-2010, and later Cdr Abhilash Tomy took it to another level of sporting event.

