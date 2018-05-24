NCCL Q4 net rises 61% to ₹103 crore

Hyderabad-based construction-cum-infrastructure player NCCL has registered a profit of ₹102.71 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, up 61 per cent over the profit of ₹63.71 crore for the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year, on a standalone basis.

The company achieved a turnover of ₹2,419 crore for the fourth quarter, against ₹2,186 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. NCCL reported a profit of ₹286.80 crore on a turnover of ₹7,675 crore for the whole of 2017-18 against a profit of ₹225.50 crore on a turnover of ₹8,032 crore in the previous year.

Consolidated numbers

NCCL achieved a profit of ₹168.63 crore on a turnover of ₹8,492 crore for the year ended March 31 against a profit of ₹31.68 crore on a turnover of ₹9,204 crore in the previous fiscal year. The company reported an EPS of ₹2.99 for FY2018 against ₹0.57 last year.

The Board of Directors recommended an equity dividend of 50 per cent (₹1 per share of ₹2 each).

During the year, the stand-alone company secured orders worth ₹23,266 crore. The order book of the holding company stood at ₹30,026 crore as of March 2018, a growth of 95 per cent over the previous year’s order book, A Ranga Raju, Managing Director of NCC Limited, said in a statement.