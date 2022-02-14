NCLAT adjourns hearing on Amazon’s interim plea to stay CCI’s order till February 25

NCLAT has adjourned the hearing on Amazon’s plea seeking an interim injunction to stay the Competition Commission of India’s order. According to the CCI order, Amazon was asked to pay a fine of Rs 200 crore before February 16. However, post Monday’s hearing, the antitrust body has agreed to wait till the next hearing on February 25 before taking action. The CCI had also put Amazon’s deal with Future Coupons Private Ltd (FCPL) in abeyance.

According to sources, the two-judge bench had agreed to a full-day hearing; however, due to paucity of time, and the retirement of one of the two judges by the end of this week, the bench decided to push the hearing to February 25.

According to agency reports, during the hearing, senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi appearing for FCPL said he was opposing any stay in the matter.

“We are opposing any stay and 60 days expires… It’s a penalty of Rs 200 crore. Whether they pay it today or later. There is no urgency. 60 days urgency is that the CCI has asked Amazon to apply afresh. If they want to apply, then they may or not, if they do not want,” said Rohatgi.

Amazon had dragged the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to the NCLAT for temporarily suspending its Rs 1,413- crore deal with Future Coupons Private Ltd, which was signed in 2019. According to sources, Amazon has challenged the CCI order on at least five grounds, and the matter is likely to be listed this week.

In mid-December, the antitrust body put the purchase of 49 per cent stake in the Future group entity in abeyance and ordered a penalty of Rs 202 crore on Amazon for allegedly not being upfront about the actual scope and purpose of the deal.

According to a source, as per the laws and acts binding on the CCI, it cannot put a deal in ‘abeyance’. It can, however, either revoke or give permission to continue the deal.