The Mumbai bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday approved the de-listing scheme of ICICI Securities’ (ISec) shares, and quashed a petition against the de-listing scheme filed by minority investors in the company. The division bench of Justice Virendra Singh G Bisht and a technical member Prabhat Kumar approved the scheme in an oral order. The details of the order are likely to be uploaded soon. Shares of ISec ended trading 7.4 per cent lower at ₹785.95 apiece on the BSE on Wedneday, while ICICI Bank’s shares ended 0.4 per cent lower at ₹1,174.70 per share.

In June 2023, ICICI Securities announced its plan to de-list its shares from the stock exchanges and eventually become a wholly-owned subsidiary of its parent, ICICI Bank. The scheme offers 67 shares of ICICI Bank to shareholders of ICICI Securities for every 100 shares they held.

Unfavourable

However, minority shareholders including Manu Rishi Gupta, who holds 0.002 per cent of ICICI Securities, and Quantum Mutual Fund with 0.08 per cent stake, among others, opposed the de-listing separately, claiming that the swap ratio was unfavourable to minority shareholders.

Following the claims made by minority investors, market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in June came down heavily on ICICI Bank. The regulator said ICICI Bank’s employees tried to influence ISec shareholders to vote in favour of the de-listing scheme.

“While your bank has submitted that the ‘outreach programme’ was undertaken merely to explain the scheme and for maximising shareholders’ participation, however, based on the examination of the investor complaints, it was observed that some of the officials of your bank have gone beyond the outreach programme by making repeated calls, asking for screenshots of voting, etc,” SEBI said in a letter to ICICI Bank. The market regulator directed the bank to refrain from undertaking actions which could influence the shareholders’ vote.