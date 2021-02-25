NCLT Mumbai seeks views from DGCA, Ministry on giving slots to Jet

The Mumbai Bench of NCLT has asked the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation to file its position on giving slots to Jet Airways, on March 2.

The two-judge bench is hearing the case related to approval of Jet Airways debt resolution plan submitted by the Kalrock-Jalan combine. The counsel appearing on behalf of the consortium said the slots are an important intangible asset for airlines, and it needs an assurance that the slots, including the bilateral rights will be returned to Jet.

“The success of the plan to a large extent depends on the fact that the slots are given back to the airline. If the landing rights are not returned back to the airline, there is no point in inducting several aircraft,” the counsel said.

To this, the counsel on behalf of DGCA and MOCA said that it has reviewed the entire resolution plan, and wishes to submit its comments on the plan as there are a few technical glitches that MOCA and DGCA may not be able to adhere to. “We are bound with international treaties with several countries, this could pose as a glitch for the Authorities.”

The counsel said that the representatives could file the response by Tuesday, and a Joint Secretary of the MOCA could verbally address these during the next hearing.

Meanwhile, the court asked the Consortium to consider refunding money or offering free tickets to those who had purchased tickets from third-party players. It also asked them to consider giving preferential employment to the employees who will be demerged to AGSL.