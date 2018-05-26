NDA govt on correct path, people have put seal of approval: Modi

She’s got a brand new bag
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the NDA government’s commitment to fight corruption has sent “shivers down the spines of many who have come on one platform“.
Addressing a public rally here at the Bali Yatra ground on the fourth anniversary of his government, he said that it is moving on the correct path and the people have put their seal of approval on it.
The BJP is in power in 20 states of the country which shows that people have endorsed NDA’s performance in the last four years, he said.
“Three thousand raids were conducted by various agencies and undeclared income to the tune of Rs 73,000 crore was unearthed. Tough rules against black money have sent shivers down the spines of many who have come on one platform”, Modi said in an oblique reference to the opposition parties who are grouping against the NDA.
On the four year-rule of the NDA government, he said people now believe that the country can change.
The country is moving towards “susashan” (good governance) from “kusashan” (bad governance) and towards “jandhan” (public money) from “kaladhan” (black money).
“The people can now see that the NDA government is working with the motto ‘sabka sath, sabka vikash’,” he said.
Noting that the NDA government is not afraid of taking tough decisions, Modi said that it is not a government of confusion.
“It is a government of commitment and it has the strength to go for surgical strike”, he said.
Attacking the Congress, he said, “It has always bothered about power.”
