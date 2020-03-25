NDDB asks dairy cooperatives to ensure supply of milk and milk products

Apex dairy body National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) has asked all the dairy cooperatives in the country to ensure smooth supply of milk and milk products to consumers during the lockdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Dilip Rath, Chairman, NDDB, said: “In view of the present Covid-19 pandemic, NDDB has made an appeal to all dairy cooperatives across the country to take essential measures for continued supply of milk and milk products so as to avoid situations of panic buying by consumers.”

In case of any difficulty in maintaining the dairy supply chain, dairy cooperatives have been advised to contact the local authorities.

Notably there have been reports of some disruptions in the milk supply chain due to the lockdown in some parts of the country.

NDDB has also requested dairy cooperatives to make suitable arrangements to ensure uninterrupted collection, chilling, transportation and processing of milk and availability of fodder in villages.

The lockdown measures announced by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs may impact the income sources of people in rural areas.

Hence, milk business may prove to be the only economic lifeline for millions of rural dairy farmers.

While commercial and private establishments shall be closed down, dairy and milk booths are allowed as essential services.

Arrangements for animal fodder can also be continued. Cold storage and warehousing services are permitted. Transportation and other logistics services with respect to the above are also exempted, the NDDB statement said.

“We should all work together in these challenging times to fight the Covid-19 pandemic,” Rath stated.