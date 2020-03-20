NDRF support tops ₹14,000 crore this year

To heal them, open their doors and bring them back to society
Those who have recovered from mental illness need to be mainstreamed
The Centre has provided financial assistance of over ₹ 14,000 crore to States as natural calamity relief under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Friday.
While Maharashtra and Karnataka, the States that bore the brunt of heavy monsoon rains leading to extensive crop damage received ₹3,431crore and ₹3,197 crore respectively, Odisha which was ravaged by Cyclone Fani in April-May last year was given ₹3,114 crore till February 27, the Minister said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.
Among other States that received the NDRF aid are Madhya Pradesh (₹1,712 crore), Rajasthan (₹1,165 crore), Andhra Pradesh (₹571 crore) and Himachal Pradesh (₹518 crore), he said.
According to Tomar, farmers in the these States, who have taken crop insurance cover under PM Fasal Bima Yojana and Weather Based Crop Insurance Scheme would get compensation if their crops damaged irrespective of whether they received relief under NDRF.
Those who have recovered from mental illness need to be mainstreamed
Her life is a drive off the beaten track, and it has not been easy
Telemedicine and IT-enabled healthcare systems are making distance treatment a reality in rural Rajasthan
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
While IndusInd has fallen 70% since January, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank have lost 30-40% this year
With global central banks upping the ante and announcing emergency measures to tackle the COVID-19 crisis, the ...
The stock of Exide Industries gained 5 per cent with good volume on Thursday. Investors with a short-term ...
With just about 10 days to go, here’s what you can do to reduce your tax burden
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...