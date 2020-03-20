NDRF support tops ₹14,000 crore this year

The Centre has provided financial assistance of over ₹ 14,000 crore to States as natural calamity relief under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Friday.

While Maharashtra and Karnataka, the States that bore the brunt of heavy monsoon rains leading to extensive crop damage received ₹3,431crore and ₹3,197 crore respectively, Odisha which was ravaged by Cyclone Fani in April-May last year was given ₹3,114 crore till February 27, the Minister said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

NDRF aid

Among other States that received the NDRF aid are Madhya Pradesh (₹1,712 crore), Rajasthan (₹1,165 crore), Andhra Pradesh (₹571 crore) and Himachal Pradesh (₹518 crore), he said.

According to Tomar, farmers in the these States, who have taken crop insurance cover under PM Fasal Bima Yojana and Weather Based Crop Insurance Scheme would get compensation if their crops damaged irrespective of whether they received relief under NDRF.