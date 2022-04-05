Near-term outlook for auto retail sales remains a challenge, says FADA

The near-term outlook for the auto industry continues to remain a challenge due to the on-going Russia-Ukraine war and China lockdown, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said on Tuesday.

The industry will see growth in April this year because of a low base. However, when compared to the pre-Covid year, the industry will still be deep in the red.

Rising costs

“Crude is on a boil and hence fuel prices have been raised by around ₹10. Along with this, increase in raw material costs have made original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) increase the prices of vehicles. While no dent in terms of demand has been seen in the passenger vehicle (PV) segment, it will definitely have an impact on two-wheeler (2W) segment which is extremely price-sensitive ,” Vinkesh Gulati, President, FADA, said.

He, however, added that with Gudi Padwa, marriage season and re-opening of educational institutions and offices, there will be some pent up demand, especially in the 2W segment.

Monthly sales

In terms of monthly retail sales numbers, FADA’s latest data showed that PV sales in March declined five per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 2,71,358 units compared with 2,85,240 units in the corresponding month last year.

“PV continues to see high demand and long waiting period as semi-conductor availability remains a challenge, even though supplies slightly improved from the previous month,” Gulati said.

Similarly, 2W retail sales declined by four per cent YoY to 11,57,681 units during the month against 12,06,191 units in March 2021.

However, three-wheeler (3W) sales grew 27 per cent YoY to 48,284 units in March compared with 38,135 units in the same month last year.

In the commercial vehicle (CV) segment too, retail sales grew 15 per cent YoY to 77,938 units compared with 67,828 units in March 2021.

“CV continues to inch forward even though full recovery from FY20 perspective is still away. Sentiment for the segment remains positive as government’s infra push, coupled with replacement demand, is driving sales,” Gulati added.

In the tractor segment, however, the sales declined by eight per cent YoY to 63,920 units against 69,602 units in March 2021.

On a yearly basis too (FY22 vs FY21), tractor is the only segment which was down marginally (one per cent). All other segments including PV, 2W, 3W and CV were positive during the year, the FADA data showed.