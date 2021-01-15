Nearly 48,000 mobile games purged from Apple’s App Store in China in December 2020: Report

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Nearly 48,000 mobile games were removed from Apple’s App Store in China during December 2020, according to Sensor Tower App Intelligence data.
“China’s mobile gaming regulations require that all titles receive a license from the country’s National Press and Publication Administration before release, confirming that the app meets the country’s strict rules on content,” the report said.
“Apple is now adhering to these regulations, which Android stores in the country were already enforcing, resulting in an exodus of unlicensed titles, affecting premium games and apps that include in-app purchases,” it further explained.
Publishers were given a previous deadline of July 31 to obtain a licence which had then been extended to December 2020.
Over 2,500 mobile games were removed from China’s App Store in the first seven days of July 2020, as per data from Sensor Tower. Five thousand five hundred games were removed by the end of July, while over 27,000 games were purged from the store in August.
“During the latest purge, December 31 saw the largest number of game removals, with more than 40,000 titles pulled from the marketplace in a single day,” Sensor Tower said.
As per the report, the games that have been removed from the store in 2020 had generated nearly $3 billion in lifetime revenue in China since January 2012. Overall, 55 games removed from the App Store in China in 2020 had gained over $10 million in revenue before going offline.
The games that were removed had also generated a combined 4.8 billion downloads in China since January 2012, as per the report.
Some of the most noteworthy games that were removed from China’s App Store in 2020 included Asphalt 8 from Gameloft, Fruit Ninja from Halfbrick, Hole.io from Voodoo, and Hay Day from Supercell.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Option price falls more than it rises for the same change in underlying
A long-term vacation here is worth a check-in
The fund delivered a return of 31.5% in 2020 compared with the category’s 15.5%
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
The storming of the Capitol on January 6 could be the prelude to yet another chapter in the US’s long and ...
‘Now It’s Come to Distances’ examines the defining moments of the past year — the Shaheen Bagh protests, ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...