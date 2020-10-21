News

Nearly 54,000 new Covid-19 cases recorded in India

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 21, 2020 Published on October 21, 2020

Case doubling time increases to 105 days

The time required for Covid-19 cases to double (an important indicator to know how fast a pandemic spreads) has crossed 100 days in India, given the steep reduction in fresh cases.

According to the Health Ministry, the number of people that tested positive for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours was nearly 54,000, almost 8,000 less than the number of people recovered. During the same period, 717 persons succumbed to the infection.

As of now, there are about 7.4 lakh Covid-19 cases in the country. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 76.5 lakh people contracted the infection, of which 67.95 lakh recovered already. The total death toll from Covid-19 as of now is 1,15,914.

