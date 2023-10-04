Nearly 70,000 people have pledged to donate organs across the Centre’s portal National Organ and Tissue Transplant (NOTTO), Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday.

The push for pledging organ donation was a part of ongoing Ayushman Bhav scheme, which began on September 17.

Maharashtra has the highest number of organ donors as per the Union Health Ministry records. This is followed by Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

Significantly, the number of female donors were higher at over 40,000; as against 29,900-odd male donors.

“There has been an increase in organ donation pledges,” the Minister said, as he also pledged to donate all his organs.

Earlier this year, the Health Ministry made changes to the organ donation policy. Amongst the reforms made was the junking of a domicile clause in case of transplants; which means a patient can now register in any state for a transplant.

Other changes include asking states to stop charging fees for organ recipient registration. It also said patients of any age were now eligible for organ transplant.

Renal, kidney and heart transplants are amongst the three big requirements.

