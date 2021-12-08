Nearly all cases of Omicron Covid variant in Delhi and Rajasthan are asymptomatic

Delhi’s Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) added two more Covid-19 positive patients from “At Risk” countries, taking the tally of patients suspected to be carrying the Omicron variant to 33. However, among these 33 patients, only one Omicron patient has shown mild symptoms. The rest have remained asymptomatic.

Rajasthan added 11 new suspected Omicron cases, taking the State tally to 23 including 9 confirmed Omicron cases, all showing no disease symptoms.

Awaiting results

According to Suresh Kumar, Medical Director of LNJP Hospital, one patient of the 33 being monitored in the isolation ward has been confirmed to have the new Omicron variant and the rest are awaiting the results of genome sequencing. Overall, there are 23 Omicron patients in the country.

Dr Narottam Sharma, Chief Medical Health Officer of Jaipur, said none of the confirmed or suspected Omicron cases in Rajasthan show any symptoms.

“We have 11 new Covid-19 cases today who either belong to Omicron-affected families or contacts of those who have returned from Germany. Their samples were sent for genome sequencing. In fact, we are sending all those testing positive in RTPCR for genome sequencing. But all of them, including those who have tested positive for Omicron, show no symptoms of the disease,” Dr Sharma told BusinessLine.

In Delhi’s LNJP hospital, doctors awaited results of the genome sequencing of the 32 being isolated in the 50-bed new special ward.

‘Not worrying’

“All the 33 patients except one who has a runny nose and sore throat, are asymptomatic,” Kumar said.

“As most Omicron patients are asymptomatic, the situation is not at all worrying at this point,” he added.

“We have 50 isolated beds in the Hospital for those coming from the airport. Besides this, we have 500 separate ICU Covid-19 beds at the Ram Lila Maidan,” Dr Kumar added.

No new case of Omicron variant was reported in Maharashtra. As of now, there are 10 cases of Omicron variant in the State. Through airport and field surveillance, 64 samples have been sent for genomic sequencing. Results of 52 are awaited so far.