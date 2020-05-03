‘Need to consolidate gains’: Niti Aayog's VK Paul on lockdown extension

Meet the men behind India’s own Jurassic Park
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
The continuous rise in the number of people testing positive for coronavirus is expected to stabilise any time soon, Niti Aayog member VK Paul said on Sunday. He also said the rationale behind the government’s decision to extend the lockdown by two more weeks after May 3 is to consolidate the gains of the first and second phase of restrictions.
In an interview to PTI, Paul said that the sudden spurt in number of coronavirus cases is still amenable to the containment strategy. “The rationale (behind extending lockdown till May 17) is that the gains of lockdown need to be consolidated in the country...Real goals of the lockdown was to suppress the chain of transmission of the virus. So, we will lose that, if we abruptly end it,” he said.
Paul, who is heading an Empowered Group on medical equipment and management plan to tackle coronavirus outbreak, said that at the same time where situation is good, the opening will take place with caution and care.
Replying to a question that whether India has slipped into community transmission stage, he said, “Essentially, we think it (continuous rise in coronavirus cases) is still amenable to containment strategy.”
He also noted that India is nowhere close to the kind of escalation of coronavirus cases that it witnessed during the pre-lockdown phase.“In the pre-lockdown stage, we were doubling our number of cases in every five days. Before that even at every 3 days. Now, we are doubling in 11-12 days. So, overall the rate of spread has diminished, but yes the number still has not stabilised. But we expect it to stabilise anytime soon,” the Niti Aayog member said.
Reacting to criticism that India is not doing enough tests, Paul said India’s testing strategy has been fine-tuned from time to time based on the stage of coronavirus disease. “And we have build and increase our capacities. Today, we are doing more than 50,000 tests every day and we have done more than 7 lakh tests total,” he pointed out.
On what will be the new normal after the lockdown ends, the Niti Aayog member said working from home wherever possible, will become a new normal until pandemic is totally extinguished.
“After the lockdown ends, our new normal is going to be be very different. There will be no big collection of people, there will be no religion congregation or big events. We will have to wear masks. Lots of things will change until the pandemic is totally extinguished,” he observed.
The death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 1,301 and the number of cases climbed to 39,980 in the country on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry.
The Centre has extended the lockdown by two more weeks after May 3, when the second phase of these restrictions was scheduled to end.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had first announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown from March 25, which was later extended by two more weeks to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
However, several experts have cautioned that the lockdown is severely impacting the economy and many rating agencies and industry bodies have forecast a sharp dip in the country’s economic growth rate for the current fiscal.
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
An ambitious project fights for social inclusion of transgenders
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
Here are some points to keep in mind before you start driving your car again post-lockdown
Has Franklin Templeton winding up its 6 debt funds made you jittery? Well, you need to understand that there ...
Sensex and Nifty 50 saw a strong rally past week, but profit-booking can undo the gains
Near-term risks to earnings persist, owing to slower loan growth and lower fee income
With only partial return to normalcy expected, company may continue to be on rough terrain
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
On the silver jubilee of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, former chief E Sreedharan looks at its incredible ...
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
Yohan Sudheer and Shobith John, co-founders of Fishhook, a Bengaluru-based consultancy, help start-ups with ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...