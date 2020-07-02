Need to focus on more testing through Rapid Antigen Tests: Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held a meeting with the Chief Ministers of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to come up with a unified strategy to tackle Covid-19 in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Emphasising on the need to focus on moretesting, Shah said, “Adoption of more testing via Rapid Antigen Test Kits will help in reducing the infection transmission rate below 10 per cent, as suggested by World Health Organisation. Nearly 90 per cent of screening is possible through these kits.”

These kits can be provided by the Centre to the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments, he added.

Shah also emphasised on the wide use of Arogya Setu and Itihas Apps to help Covid-19 mapping in the NCR.

“The AIIMS Delhi Telemedicine consultation model, being used in Delhi for Covid patients, should be replicated in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana,” he added.

Doctors in small hospitals in UP and Haryana can be trained by AIIMS with the help of Tele-videography.

V.K Paul, Member, NITI Aayog, also gave a presentation on the strategy to tackle Covid-19 in NCR. He provided details of the best practices adopted in Delhi-NCR and the way ahead.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Harshvardhan, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with senior officials were present at the meeting.