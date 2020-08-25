Need to maximise use of technology in tourism sector: UN

Death by landslides in God’s Own Country
There is a need to maximise the use of technology in the tourism sector, mitigate the socio-economic impact of the Covid-19 crisis, build resilience across the entire tourism value chain, promote sustainability and foster partnerships to enable tourism to further support the sustainable development goals, suggests a UN Policy Brief.
“It is imperative that we rebuild the tourism sector but it must be in a way that is safe, equitable and climate friendly. Transport-related greenhouse gas emissions could rebound sharply if recovery is not aligned with climate goals. Supporting the millions of livelihoods that depend on tourism means building a sustainable and responsible travel experience that is safe for host communities, workers, and travellers,” said António Guterres, UN Secretary General.
The UN Policy Brief on ‘Tourism and Covid-19’ said that overall, some 120 million direct jobs in tourism are at risk and many of them are in the informal economy or in micro, small and medium-size enterprises that employ a high proportion of women and young people.
It further mentioned that export revenues from tourism could fall by $910 billion to $1.2 trillion in 2020. This will have a wider impact and could reduce global GDP by 1.5-2.8 per cent.
The Policy Brief provides an overview of the socio-economic impact from the pandemic on tourism, including on the millions of livelihoods it sustains.
“The crisis is an opportunity to rethink how tourism interacts with our societies, other economic sectors and our natural resources and ecosystems, to measure and manage it better, to ensure a fair distribution of its benefits and to advance the transition towards a carbon neutral and resilient tourism economy,” said Guterres.
