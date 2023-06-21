There is a need to step up private finance for Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), urged members at the 3rd Meeting of the G20 Sustainable Finance Working Group (SFWG), according to Geetu Joshi, Economic Advisor, International Economic Relations Division, Department of Economic Affairs.

Improved understanding of data and metrics is required to support climate investments and enhance private sector financing. She said there is a need for governments and the private sector to work in collaboration to improve the availability and access to data and methods for supporting progress on climate commitments and transition plans.

Pipeline of projects

“The recommendations that we came out with were to develop a pipeline of bankable projects and also promote public-private partnerships in social impact initiatives. There were also recommendations that there is a role for innovative technologies in scaling up social impact instruments as well as the need to have specialised intermediaries that could help in funding the SDGs,” Joshi, India Chair, G20 SFWG, told newspersons at the end of the three-day meeting.

“To promote sustainability-aligned finance and align more finance with social SDGs, members agreed that there is a need to leverage multilateral development bank finance to make more social impact investment projects commercially viable,” Joshi said.

The meeting took up more of the recommendations that are relevant for the private sector because traditionally, social sectors have been financed by government sectors across the G20 countries, she said.

Firm up deliverables

Members discussed the deliverables under the three priority areas: mechanisms for mobilisation of timely and adequate resources for climate finance; enabling finance for the SDGs; and capacity building of the ecosystem for financing towards sustainable development.

The agenda was to firm up the deliverables as the contribution of the SFWG under the Indian G20 Presidency. For this, a draft deliverables document was shared with the membership prior to the meeting. The deliverables under the identified priority areas consist of recommendations for the mobilisation of timely and adequate resources for climate finance, policy measures, and financial instruments for catalysing the rapid development and deployment of green and low-carbon technologies.

The Presidency, with support from the US and China co-chairs, was able to achieve substantial progress in building a common understanding among G20 members on most of the issues, she said.

Data and reporting

Improved data and reporting can play a critical role in incorporating nature-related risks and opportunities into the core decision-making and processes of businesses and financial actors. It has been collectively agreed that there is a need for promoting greater comparability, interoperability, and consistency of nature-related data and reporting, considering country-specific circumstances, she said.

Climate, nature, and biodiversity data platforms should collaborate to help stakeholders incorporate nature and biodiversity data into their frameworks and effectively understand nature-related risks and impacts. She added that steps should be taken to enhance the capacities and skill-sets of stakeholders to identify, understand and manage sustainability-related risks and be equipped to mitigate these risks, including MSMEs.

The results of the 3rd SFWG Meeting will be further discussed at the 3rd G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies’ meeting and the 3rd G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors’ Meeting, which will be held in Gandhinagar next month, she said.