Neerabh Kumar Prasad, a 1988 batch AP cadre IAS officer, has assumed charge as Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh Government on Friday in place of KS Jawahar Reddy.
Prasad is the senior most among the officers in the State cadre. Though he is also due to retire from service on attaining the age of superannuation this month-end, TDP president and Chief Minister-elect N Chandrababu Naidu selected him for the post as he is known to be an “efficient and honest’‘ officer.
Prasad will be overseeing the oath-taking procedure of Naidu on June 12.
The appointment of a new Chief Secretary was on the expected lines as the State government had already advised Jawahar Reddy, who served as chief secretary till today, to proceed on leave .
