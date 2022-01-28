NeoCov: A newly detected Covid-19 variant, all you need to know 

Amid surging Omicron cases in several countries, a new variant of Covid-19 disease called NeoCov was detected and discovered in a bat population in South Africa.

The NeoCov is related to Middle East respiratory syndrome or MERS-coronavirus, according to a report published on bioRxiv.

Although, the MERS-Cov is similar to SARS-CoV-2 in terms of symptoms and was discovered in middle eastern countries in 2012 and 2015. The newly detected NeoCov is associated with MERS-Cov.

The Chinese researchers have found that this new variant NeoCov is likely to have a very high mortality rate where 1 in 3 people die on average, according to Russian news agency Sputnik.

The NeoCov was known to be spreading among animals, however, NeoCov and its relative PDF-2180-CoV could affect humans, according to reports.

“Furthermore, our studies show that the current COVID-19 vaccinations are inadequate to protect humans from any eventuality of the infections caused by these viruses,” as per the research paper published in the bioRxiv website (the study is yet to be peer-reviewed and is a preprint).

However, World Health Organisation has said that it requires further study regarding the virus detected in a report published in the Russian news agency TASS.