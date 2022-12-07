NeST Digital, a subsidiary of the NeST Group, in association with ICT Academy of Kerala (ICTAK) and the Kerala Technological University (KTU), has announced the launch of a one-of-a-kind ‘Digital Youth Hackathon 2022-2023’.

Ciza Thomas, Vice-Chancellor, KTU, launched the hackathon.

KTU and ICTAK would facilitate the hackathon as partners. The first phase of competitions is scheduled to start on December 16 and the winners will be announced in the first week of February 2023. This event will provide a platform for college and university students to showcase their skills in Ideation, Coding, and Building Solutions to solve real-life problems.

The hackathon provides opportunities for students to see the latest technologies in action, and get mentored by NeST Digital’s thought leaders in different phases of the competition.

The top prize of Rs 1,00,000 will be awarded to the winners of the first position, Rs 50,000 and Rs 35,000 for the second and third positions, along with job offers in Nest Digital for the top three winners of the Codeathon and the top three teams of Ideathon+Hackathon.

Besides, KTU will also associate with NeST Digital for a placement drive for students graduating in 2023, and internships for engineering students.

“This will be a great platform for students to demonstrate their talents to the wider community. The students have to use technology as the core in solving the most pressing social problems of today. Such hackathons and interactions will help our students reach great heights. We seek the support of institutions like NeST Digital in guiding, mentoring, and encouraging the future generation, and making them connect with real-world problems,” said Ciza Thomas.

”This is an excellent platform for the student community to showcase their tech talent. As an enabler, we are delighted to be part of this initiative by Nest Digital,” said Santhosh C Kurup, CEO, ICT Academy, Kerala.

Nazneen Jahangir, Executive Director & CEO, NeST Digital, said the Digital Youth Hackathon provides a platform for young minds in the state to solve real-world problems and demonstrate how technology can create an impact on society. This will be an opportunity for students to collaborate, share ideas, get mentored and work at NeST Digital”

