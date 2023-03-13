“India’s neutrality and economic resilience are its twin pillars for its post-pandemic growth,” said Dr. V Anantha Nageshwaran, Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India. Delivering the 17th CUB V Narayanan Memorial Lecture at SASTRA University, Thanjavur.

On the topic of economic thoughts in Vasudaiva Kutumbakam, the CEA highlighted the government’s four-fold capex growth in the last eight years, which has significantly paved the way for socio-economic growth.

He further added that India’s neutral stands in geopolitical issues and its foundational economic resilience are its strengths in the emerging global order.

According to the CEA’s prognosis, India has all the potential to become a $7 trillion economy and the world’s 3 rd largest economy by 2030. “India also has an indigenous model to redefine sustainable development metrics as it has an intrinsically sustainable relationship with ecology and the environment, and this can be India’s economic global thought in the true spirit of Vasudaiva Kutumbakam,” said the CEA.

Dr.S.Vaidhyasubramaniam, the Vice-Chancellor of SASTRA, welcomed the gathering, with Dr. N Kamakodi, CEO and MD of City Union Bank, proposing the vote of thanks. The lecture was attended by the chairman and members of the CUB board, executives from CUB, and faculty and students of SASTRA.