News

New Chairperson for ICAI (SIRC)

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on July 30, 2019 Published on July 30, 2019

The Southern India Regional Council (SIRC) of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Jyothi Satish as the Chairperson of the Council. In a press statement, the Institute said that Satish is the first woman CMA member to be appointed as the chairperson of the Council.

The press statement also mentioned the election of Sankar P Panicker (Vice-Chairman), D Munisekhar (Secretary) and Vishwanath Bhat (Treasurer) during its Regional Council meeting held recently.

Published on July 30, 2019
ICAI
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Gujarat Maritime University commences Maritime Law courses