New Chairperson for ICAI (SIRC)

The Southern India Regional Council (SIRC) of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Jyothi Satish as the Chairperson of the Council. In a press statement, the Institute said that Satish is the first woman CMA member to be appointed as the chairperson of the Council.

The press statement also mentioned the election of Sankar P Panicker (Vice-Chairman), D Munisekhar (Secretary) and Vishwanath Bhat (Treasurer) during its Regional Council meeting held recently.