New Covid-19 cases hit a high in Tamil Nadu

The number of positive Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu crossed the 100-mark with fifty new cases reported today — the highest number of cases reported in a single day in the State so far. The total confirmed Covid-19 infections in the State has increased to 124. Out of the 50 new positive cases, 45 of them had travelled to Delhi. All of them have been admitted to hospitals in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Chennai and Namakkal and are stable, says a tweet by Health Minister C Vijayabaskar.

The 50 people who tested positive had attended the Tablighi Jamaat, a conference in Delhi (Nizamuddin). Nearly 1,500 members from the State had participated in the conference. Of this, 1,130 returned to the State and the rest stayed in Delhi. “We have identified 515 of them across several districts,” she told newspersons. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government will launch a ₹₹200 crore Covid-19 Relief and Development Scheme for investment needs of SMEs who have availed loans from Tamll Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation (TIIC), Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced today.

Announcing a slew of financial measures to help people and business units tide over the present crisis out of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, Palaniswami ordered extension of EMI payment for housing, crop, fishing, textile and industrial loans till June 30. He also granted more time to pay property and water tax till June 30 and a three-month moratorium on cooperative and industrial loan EMIs.

He has also urged landlords to accept rents for March and April two months later. Similarly, those who have got loans from Sipcot and TIIC will be given a three months extension till June.

Palaniswami urged people to stay at home to prevent spread of the virus.