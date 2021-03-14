New Covid-19 cases: Scaling a new peak this week

Surge in new Covid-19 cases continued to be a big worry for health authorities with the daily countrywide count for Saturday coming in at 25,320, the first time when the 25,000 mark has been breached and marking the steepest single day rise this year.

The enormity of the problem can be gauged from the fact that daily new cases tally has been on a steep climb this week starting Monday at 15,388, followed by 17,921 for Tuesday; 22,854 for Wednesday; 23,285 for Thursday and 24,882 for Friday, data available with Health Ministry showed.

Even as the daily new Covid-19 cases count saw a spike this week, the country has been able to accelerate its vaccination drive that started on January 16 and is all set to cross the cumulative 3 crore doses mark this weekend.

Till Saturday morning, as many as 2,97,38,409 vaccine doses have been given, Health Ministry said.

These include 73,47,895 HCWs (1st dose), 42,95,201 HCWs (2nd dose), 73,32,641 FLWs (1st dose) and 11,35,573 FLWs (2nd Dose), 14,40,092 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 81,87,007 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.

On Friday, more than 15 Lakh (15,19,952) vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 12,32,131 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 2,87,821 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine.

States that are showing a steep rise in the daily new Covid cases are Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh. These have reported 87.73 per cent of the new cases in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 15,602. It is followed by Kerala with 2,035 while Punjab reported 1,510 new cases, a Health Ministry statement said.

Meanwhile, India’s total Active Caseload stands at 2.10 lakh (2,10,544). Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab account for 76.93 per cent of India’s total active cases.

Recoveries

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,09,89,897 today. The national Recovery Rate is 96.75 per cent.

As many as 16,637 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.As much as 83.13 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 6 States. Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 7,467 newly recovered cases.

Deaths

161 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Six States account for 84.47 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (88). Punjab follows with 22 daily deaths. Kerala reported 12 deaths.

Fourteen States/UTs have not reported any Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Meghalaya, D&D & D&N, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Ladakh (UT), Manipur, Mizoram, A&N Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.