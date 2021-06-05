New Covid-19 infections dip further in TN

The number of new Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu declined further on Saturday to 21, 410 (22,651 on Friday).

The number of Covid-19 positive persons discharged was 32,472 and the total active cases are at 2,57,463.

Samples tested were 1,75,365 and 443 deaths registered.

Coimbatore reported the highest number of cases with 2,663 followed by Chennai with 1,789; Erode (1,569); Salem (1,171); Tiruppur 1,104); and the rest of the other districts with less than 1,000 cases.

On Saturday, 83,020 person got vaccinated, says a data from State Health Department.