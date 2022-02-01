New Covid cases decline further in TN

The number of new Covid cases in Tamil Nadu declined further to 16,096 on Tuesday from 19,280 on Monday.

After 25,592 patients recovered, the number of active cases stood at 1,88,599.

There were 35 deaths registered and 1,30,651 samples tested.

Chennai reported 2,348 new cases on Tuesday (2,897 on Monday) and Coimbatore saw 1,897 (2,456).