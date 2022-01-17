New Covid-19 cases decline in TN for second consecutive day

For the second consecutive day on Monday the number of daily Covid cases in Tamil Nadu reduced marginally to 23,443 as against 23,975 on Sunday and 23,989 on Saturday. The total number of cases on Monday rose to 29,63,366 (29,39,923).

After 13,551 persons were discharged, the number of active cases was 1,52,348.

There were 20 deaths registered and 1,40,268 samples tested.

Chennai reported a lower number of infections at 8,591 (8,987) followed by Chengalpattu with 2,236 (2,701); Coimbatore 2,042 (1,866) and Tiruvallur 1,018 (1,273).

Prabhdeep Kaur, a scientist at ICMR-National Institute of Epidemiology, Chennai, tweeted, “Tamil Nadu districts weekly update - High COVID19 transmission in most districts with positivity above 5 per cent; low oxygen bed occupancy is reassuring. Districts with above 10 per cent positivity should stop all gatherings.”

According to Vijayanand, a Covid Data Analyst, Chennai on Monday reported 8,591 cases - a little lower than yesterday’s 8,987 while the positive rate continues to be 29-30 per cent. So, it has not flattened yet.

A total of 1,21,466 persons were vaccinated on Monday as against 20,088 on Sunday, according to a health department bulletin.