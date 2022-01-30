New Covid cases decline further in TN

The number of new Covid cases in Tamil Nadu declined further to 22,238 on Sunday as against 24,418 on Saturday.

After 26,624 patients recovered, the number of active cases stood at 2,03,926.

There were 38 deaths registered and 1,36,952 samples tested.

Chennai reported 3,998 on Sunday (4,508 on Saturday) and Coimbatore 2,865 (3,309).