New Covid cases in Chennai and Coimbatore drop to less than 1,000 on Feb 6

New Covid cases in both Chennai and Coimbatore declined to less than 1,000 on Sunday. Chennai reported 972 new cases as against 1,224 on Saturday, while Coimbatore saw 911 new infections (1,020). Across Tamil Nadu, there was an addition of 6,120 cases as against 7,524 cases on Saturday. Total number of infections in the State was 34,10,882. After 23,144 Covid patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 1,21,828. There were 26 deaths and 1,23,537 samples tested, according to State government data.

