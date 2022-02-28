New Covid cases in TN decline below 400

New covid cases in Tamil Nadu on Monday declined to less than 400 to 366, and in Chennai to less than 100 to 96. Six districts reported zero cases.
There was one death registered and 55,994 samples tested.
A total of 1,013 Covid patients were discharged to take the number of active cases to 5,475, says state health department data.
Published on
February 28, 2022
