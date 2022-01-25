Covid-19: TN reports decline in fresh cases

The number of new Covid cases in Tamil Nadu declined marginally on Tuesday to 30,055 as against 30,215 on Monday.

After 25,221 Covid patients were discharged, the number of active cases in the State stood at 2,11,270.

There were 48 deaths registered and 1,48,469 samples tested.

Chennai reported 6,241 new cases (6,296 on Monday) and Coimbatore saw 3,763 new infections (3,786).

On Tuesday, a total of 1,32,108 persons were vaccinated, according to health department data.