New Covid cases in TN drop to 640

Daily coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday declined further to 640 from 649 on Tuesday. After 692 persons were discharged, the number of active cases was 7,548.

There were 11 deaths registered and 1,02,775 samples tested.

New cases in Chennai was 126 (123) and in Coimbatore declined to 106 (107).

On Wednesday, a total of 168,362 persons were vaccinated as against 2,19,311 persons on Tuesday, according to government data.