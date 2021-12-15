News

New Covid cases in TN drop to 640

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on December 15, 2021

Health staff administering a Covid Vaccine in Vellore   -  The Hindu

New Covid cases in Chennai were up at 126

Daily coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday declined further to 640 from 649 on Tuesday. After 692 persons were discharged, the number of active cases was 7,548.

There were 11 deaths registered and 1,02,775 samples tested.

New cases in Chennai was 126 (123) and in Coimbatore declined to 106 (107).

On Wednesday, a total of 168,362 persons were vaccinated as against 2,19,311 persons on Tuesday, according to government data.

Published on December 15, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Chennai
Tamil Nadu
Covid-19
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like