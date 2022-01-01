News

New Covid cases rise to 1,489 in TN

BL Chennai Bureau Chennai | Updated on January 01, 2022

Chennai reports 682 new coronavirus cases

Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported 1,489 new coronavirus cases as against 1,155 on Friday and 890 on Thursday.

After 611 persons were discharged, the number of active cases was 8,340. There were 8 deaths registered and 1,03,607 samples tested.

On Saturday, Chennai reported 682 new cases as against 589 on Friday new cases.

Published on January 01, 2022

Tamil Nadu
Covid-19
coronavirus
