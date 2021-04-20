New Covid cases slightly lower at 2,59,170 on Tuesday

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases in the country was slightly lower at 2,59,170 at 8 am on Tuesday, as compared to the previous day’s record high infections.

Yesterday, the total number of fresh Covid cases reported from across the country was at 2,73,810, according to official data from the Health Ministry.

The total number of cases in India now stands at 1,53,21,089, of which total recoveries are at 1,31,08,582, the number of active cases is at 20,31,977, and the death toll has increased to 1,80,350, with 1,761 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

The government’s vaccination programme is running at full throttle and the total number of shots given till 8 am today stands at 12,71,29,113, with 32,76,555 jabs given in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with vaccine manufacturers via video conference at 6 pm today. This would be his third interaction with focus groups, after doctors and pharma companies. It is to be noted that yesterday, the government liberalised its inoculation strategy and now those above 18 years of age are also eligible for the vaccine from May 1. Besides this, states can now buy vaccine directly from the manufacturers, in addition to what the government distributes.