New Drone policy: PM Modi asks youth to seize the new opportunities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the country’s youth to come forward and take advantage of the opportunities created by the new Drone policy.

Addressing the 82nd edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Modi also announced India’s aspiration of becoming leading country in drone technology and asserted that government is taking steps to realise this dream.

“ After the introduction of the new drone policy on August 25, many foreign and domestic investors have invested in drone startups. Many companies are setting up manufacturing units.Army, navy and air force has given orders of more than ₹ 500 crore to Indian drone companies, And this is just the beggining and we don't have to stop here”, Modi said.

Modi also said that the new drone policy has ensured that the hassle of filling several forms is not there and also the earlier requirement to make payment has been done away with in the new regime.

Modinoted that drones — which are being used in delivery of Covid-19 vaccines —will be deployed for several needs including transportation, delivery of goods at home or assistance during emergencies or monitoring law and order.

“A few days ago, nano urea was sprayed in the agricultural fields using drones at Bhavnagar area in Gujarat. Drones are playing their part in the COVID vaccination campaign too. We got to see an example of this in Manipur where vaccine was delivered to an island by drone. Telengana had also finished trials of vaccine delivery through drones. Not only this drones are being used for monitoring many big infrastructure projects. A young student used drone to save lives of fishermen”, Modi said.

He also highlighted that India is one of the first countries in the world that is preparing digital land records in its villages with the help of drones. Modi pointed out that earlier the real potential of drones were not being utilised as there were several restrictions.

“The technology, which should have been seen as an opportunity, was seen as a risk. If you wanted to fly a drone for any work, then the licence and permission used to be such a hassle that people used to give up. We decided to change the mindset and adopt new trends”, he said.

Vocal for local

Modi also urged fellow Indians to pledge against using plastic and buy local art and handicraft products to further strengthen the vocal for local initiative this festive season.

“If you buy local, then your festival will also be illuminated and the house of poor brother or sister, artisan or weaver will also be lit up. Iam sure the campaign which we started together will be stronger this time during festivals”, he added.

He also wanted citizens to this Diwali not limit cleanliness just to their homes, but also keep their neighbourhood clean too.

100 crore vaccination milestone

Hailing the achievement of India's 100 crore vaccination mark, Modi said that he knew the healthcare workers would leave no stone unturned to vaccinate countrymen.

“I was well aware of the capabilities of my country, the people of my country, I knew that our healthcare workers would leave no stone unturned to vaccinate countrymen”, he said.

Remembering 'Iron Man of India' Sardar Patel, Modi noted that Patel's birth anniversary on Oct 31 is celebrated as National Unity Day.

“It is our duty that we must associate ourselves with some activity that conveys the message of national unity”, he said. Modi said that the Union Ministry of culture will host a national level competition on rangoli, lullabies and songs that connect India.