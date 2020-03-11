New ICD at Madurai to aid trade from TN hinterlands

Global integrator of container logistics – Maersk will get closer to its customers in the hinterland of Tamil Nadu with the Inland Container Depot in Madurai.

Steve Felder, Managing Director, Maersk (South Asia) has in a release said that the ICD would help reduce the overall logistics cost by up to 30 per cent while providing operational transparency to customers.

Until recently, importers used to ship their cargo to Tuticorin Port, where it would be cleared by customs, destuffed and kept at a warehouse.

It would be moved as per customer requirements by trucks to its final delivery point.

Exporters too had to pick up empty containers from Tuticorin and bring them all the way to their factories.

With the 70-acre ICD in Madurai as a new acceptance point, Maersk will help move the cargo directly to Madurai, speed up the clearance process and manage destuffing and storage at the warehouse, he said. This will cut down the transport time significantly (to and from Tuticorin port), and bring down logistics cost.

“We are also tapping into the hinterlands potential by opening up new trade possibilities and enabling ease of doing business for the trading community in the region,” said Felder.