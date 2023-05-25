Finance Ministry has notified the enhanced limit of earned leave encashment for exemption from Income Tax. This aims to implement the budget proposal.

In the budget for Fiscal Year 2023-24, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced that the limit of ₹3 lakh for tax exemption on leave encashment on retirement of non-government salaried employees was last fixed in the year 2002, when the highest basic pay in the government was ₹30,000 per month. “In line with the increase in government salaries, I am proposing to increase this limit to ` ₹25 lakh,” she said.

Now, a notification issued by the Finance Ministry, dated May 24, explains that the new limit “shall be deemed to have come into force with effect from the 1st day of April, 2023.” It means an individual superannuating on or after April 01, 2023, will get the benefit of new limit. The Ministry also certified that no person is being adversely affected by giving retrospective effect to this notification.

A senior Finance Ministry official said that the new limit will be applicable in the new Income Tax regime as well as old one.

Every salaried person, as per labour law, is entitled to a minimum number of paid leave every year. However, it is not necessary that an individual employee utilises all the leave he is entitled to in a year. In fact, most employers allow the employees an option of carrying forward such unutilised paid leaves.

This would invariably leave the employee with an accumulated unutilised leave balance at the time of retirement or resignation from the company, as the case may be. This compels the employer to compensate the unutilised paid leave of the employees. This concept is better known as leave encashment.