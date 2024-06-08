New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) and Srinivas Healthcare Port Hospital Pvt Ltd have signed a concession agreement for ‘operation and maintenance of existing 32 bedded hospital and development of 150 bedded multispecialty hospital on Public Private Participation basis’ in Mangaluru.

A media statement said that the collaboration between NMPA and Srinivas Healthcare Port Hospital Pvt Ltd signifies a joint commitment towards improving healthcare infrastructure and services in the region. Through this partnership, the hospital aims to provide healthcare services to the public at large addressing the growing healthcare needs of the community.

Quoting AV Ramana, NMPA Chairman, the statement said India needs more healthcare infrastructure, and the government is promoting public-private partnerships (PPP) to address this need. The employees and the retirees of NMPA will have the option of getting referred to any other port-empanelled hospital even after the commencement of the PPP hospital, he said.

A Raghavendra Rao, Chancellor of Srinivas University, said Srinivas University is proud to associate with NMPA to contribute to societal well being. “We are dedicated to leveraging our resources and expertise to ensure the success of this project, ultimately benefiting the people of Mangaluru and beyond,” he said.