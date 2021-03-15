New office bearers elected for CII Eastern Region Council

The CII has announced new office-bearers for its Eastern Region Council for the year 2021-22.

Vijay Dewan, Managing Director, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd, has been elected as the Chairman of CII Eastern Region Council for the year 2021 – 22; while Sanjiv Paul, Chairman, The Tata Pigments Ltd & Vice President (Safety, Health & Sustainability), Tata Steel Ltd has been elected as the Deputy Chairman of CII Eastern Region Council.